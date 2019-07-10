Cole Swindell (L) and Barbie Blank have broken up after making their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank have called it quits.

People confirmed Wednesday the 36-year-old singer and 32-year-old professional wrestler, aka Kelly Kelly, have broken up just three months after their public debut as a couple.

E! News reported the split Tuesday following news Swindell and Blank no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Swindell and Blank made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 ACM Awards in April. Blank had hinted at her relationship with Swindell in February after the singer was nominated for Song of the Year for "Break Up in the End."

"I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!" Blank tweeted at the time.

Swindell had said in an interview with People in August 2018 that he was focused on his music. He released his third studio album, All of it, the same month.

"There are love songs on here, like 'I'll Be Your Small Town,' that I hope when I settle down I can be that for somebody, but right now I'm focused on the album," the star said.

"Hopefully, it'll happen when it's supposed to happen," he added.

Swindell will join Luke Bryan on his upcoming Farm Tour. Blank is a former WWE Divas wrestler who starred on the E! series WAGS LA.