'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition': Jesse Tyler Ferguson to host HGTV revival

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and Justin Mikita attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and Justin Mikita attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will host a new season of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson will host an HGTV revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The network announced Wednesday the 43-year-old actor will host a new season of the reality TV show.

"I was so inspired by the original series and now I can't wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Ferguson said in a statement.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition helps local communities to remodel homes for people in need. The new season will consist of 10 episodes and premiere on HGTV in 2020.

HGTV confirmed Ferguson's involvement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Just announced! Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) will host the new season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition coming to HGTV in 2020!" the caption reads.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition initially had a nine-season run on ABC from 2003 to 2012. Carpenter and home-improvement expert Ty Pennington hosted the original show.

"Jesse's participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series," HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. "We'll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television."

Ferguson is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC series Modern Family. The series co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, and completed a 10th season in May.