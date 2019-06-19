June 19 (UPI) -- Ben Higgins sent well-wishes to his ex-fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, following news of her new engagement.

The 30-year-old television personality said during Tuesday's episode of his Almost Famous podcast he's "thrilled" for Bushnell and her new fiancé, country singer Chris Lane.

Higgins and Bushnell got engaged during The Bachelor Season 20 finale in May 2016 but called off their engagement 14 months later.

"Ultimately, we left that relationship, both of us, I think, saying, 'I hope life brings you a ton of joy,'" Higgins said of Bushnell. "And that's exactly how I feel. So, to go to Lauren: Lauren, congratulations!"

"We're thrilled for you," he added. "You found a man that you love without any pressure and in a moment, after dating for a long time, you have said 'yes' to spending your life with him and I could not be more excited for you."

Higgins said he hopes will no longer be associated with Bushnell more than two years after their split.

"I hope for Lauren and myself, is that that my life isn't as closely tied to Lauren anymore," he said. "I hope this is a chapter being closed completely because I don't know Lauren anymore and my life isn't tied to her."

Bushnell and Lane got engaged at Bushnell's family's home Sunday on Father's Day. Bushnell couldn't help but gush about Lane in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I can't stop smiling," she wrote. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."