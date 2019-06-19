June 19 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is engaged to be married.

The 26-year-old television personality took to Instagram Tuesday after proposing to his girlfriend and "best friend," Lauren Comeau, on Monday.

Marroquin, the ex-husband of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, shared a photo of himself with his new bride-to-be. Comeau showed off her engagement ring in the picture.

"June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me," Marroquin captioned the post. "Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights... our endless laughs... and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever."

Marroquin is parent to 5-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry and 7-month-old son Eli with Comeau.

"Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do," he wrote. "I can't believe I'm this lucky."

Comeau confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"06/17/19 the perfect day, with the perfect proposal," Comeau wrote. "I couldn't have asked for anything more than walking the waterfront of my hometown with just my boys and my cousin stalking us in the trees. I blow almost every surprise and this one got me."

"Thank you my love for this day, for our life, Im ready for whatever this crazy life throws at us as long as I got you," she said. "Heres to forever."

Marroquin and Lowry split in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage. Lowry wished Marroquin and Comeau "all the best" in May 2018 after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.