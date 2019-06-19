Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 19: Lara Spencer, Dirk Nowitzki
Penelope Cruz didn't like Javier Bardem's look as Pablo Escobar
Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton team up for 'Dive Bar'
WWE Raw: Roman Reigns storms into Shane McMahon's VIP area
WWE's Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch make red carpet debut

Photo Gallery

 
Father's Day: Celebrity dads with their children

Latest News

House will question Hope Hicks about Russia investigation, hush payments
Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins beat Boston Red Sox in 17 innings
QB Brett Favre staying retired; Instagram announcement was fake
Smart speakers can monitor for cardiac arrest, may help save lives
'This is Us': Jennifer Morrison to appear in Season 4
 
Back to Article
/