June 13 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley were taken aback by Real Housewives of New York co-star Bethenny Frankel's outburst.

The television personalities spoke out after Wednesday's episode showed Frankel go off on de Lesseps during a trip to Miami.

Frankel listed everything she did for de Lesseps amid the star's struggle with alcohol abuse and reproached her friend for not supporting her after her boyfriend Dennis Shields' death.

"I think for Bethenny to say that I dine out on my sobriety, that I use it as a crutch, is really lame and one of the most hurtful things I've ever heard in my life," de Lesseps said on the Real Housewives of New York after-show.

"I think Bethenny's got a lot of issues and a lot of anger and a lot of stuff going on in there. it's not just about me," de Lesseps said on the Real Housewives of New York after-show.

Medley and co-star Sonja Morgan also discussed Frankel's outburst during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"It was overwhelming but at the same time, as I told everyone, she said what we were all feeling the whole time," Medley said.

"I think it was [about] a lot more than Luann," she added. "Bethenny's been going through so much and she's been dealing with so much death. She started filming three weeks after [Shields] died and all Lu could do is talk about herself."

De Lesseps sought treatment at a rehab facility for a second time in July 2018. She initially checked into treatment in December 2017 after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

Shields died of a suspected overdose in August. Frankel slammed her co-star Ramona Singer on Watch What Happens Live in April after Singer criticized Shields on Real Housewives of New York.