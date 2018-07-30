Luann de Lesseps gave an update after seeking further treatment for substance abuse issues. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps says she's "doing great" after checking herself back into rehab.

The 53-year-old television personality gave an update in an Instagram post Saturday after seeking further treatment for substance abuse issues.

De Lesseps shared a promo for her "Countess and Friends" cabaret show. She said in the caption she plans to return to the stage Saturday, Aug. 4.

"Thank you so much for all of your support. I wanted you to know I'm doing great, & I hope you'll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac," the star wrote. "Looking forward to being back on stage!"

Sources told People de Lesseps will continue outpatient treatment following the shows. She will return to star in Season 11 of the Bravo series Real Housewives of New York.

"Luann feels a lot better. Bravo has been so supportive," an insider said.

De Lesseps confirmed through Real Housewives co-star Bethenny Frankel this month that she was seeking treatment at a rehab facility.

"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," Frankel told People.

De Lesseps completed her first rehab stint in January after seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. She had checked into a facility in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.