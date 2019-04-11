Ramona Singer (L) and Avery Singer attend the amfAR New York gala on February 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel attends the New York premiere of "Pan" on October 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel discussed "Real Housewives of New York" co-star Ramona Singer's comments about her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says Ramona Singer's remarks about Dennis Shields were "despicable."

The 48-year-old television personality discussed Singer's comments about Shields, Frankel's late boyfriend, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"It was in really poor taste. It was actually fairly despicable -- that would be a pretty bad word," Frankel told host Andy Cohen.

"People have come up to me and said that over the course of the last 10 years she's done some pretty nasty things, but that was by far the worst," she said of Singer, her Real Housewives of New York co-star.

Singer had criticized Shields, who died of a suspected overdose in August, in an episode of Real Housewives of New York last month. The footage was filmed three weeks after Shields' death.

"How smart can Dennis be?" Singer said after one of her cast mates praised Shields' intelligence. "I mean, he was on drugs."

People said Singer apologized to Frankel and Shields' family in a post on Instagram Stories prior to the episode airing.

"I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight's episode. It definitely wasn't one of my finer moments," she wrote. "I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments."

Frankel told Cohen she doesn't have a grudge against Singer.

"I don't harbor resentment," she said. "I'm not angry, because I don't feel anger anymore the way I used to in the show. You can't live in it, you know, I've been doing it for so long."