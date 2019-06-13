Kevin Jonas says daughter almost spoiled Jonas Brothers return

June 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers discussed getting back together on The Tonight Show with member Kevin Jonas stating that their reunion was almost spoiled by his 5-year-old daughter Alena.

"She did tell her entire school that you know, the Jonas Brothers were coming back before the Jonas Brothers were," Kevin Jonas told to host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday alongside Nick and Joe Jonas.

"We were trying to keep it a secret for basically a year," Nick said. "We're making this documentary, making the album and we're like 'We got this on lock. No one's gonna tell.' Kevin comes home and says, 'Guys, Alena told her whole class.'"

"Luckily those 5-year-olds were tight-lipped," Nick continued. "They kept the secret for us," Kevin said.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in February and released their first album in 10 years on Friday titled Happiness Begins. The band will embark on a North American tour in August.

The Jonas Brothers also performed onstage on The Tonight Show their single "Only Human."