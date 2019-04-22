Jonas Brothers to release new album 'Happiness Begins'

Kevin Jonas attends "The Celebrity Apprentice" Season 14 press conference on March 20, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Pop rock band Jonas Brothers will release a new album in June.

The group announced Monday it will drop Happiness Begins, its first album in 10 years, on June 7.

The Jonas Brothers shared a promo photo for the album on Twitter. The picture shows Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas lying on the edge of an infinity pool.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th," the trio captioned the post.

The Jonas Brothers shared their excitement in a video Monday.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. So proud of this new record and we can't wait for you guys to have these songs!!" they wrote.

#HappinessBegins June 7th. So proud of this new record and we can’t wait for you guys to have these songs!! pic.twitter.com/xMzNt0D8s9 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 22, 2019

Happiness Begins will include the singles "Sucker" and "Cool," which debuted in March and April, respectively. The Jonas Brothers released a music video for "Cool" this month.

The Jonas Brothers released the live album LiVe in 2013 but haven't released a studio album since Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which debuted in June 2009. The group confirmed on the Elvis Duran Show in March it was working on new music.

"We have probably 30 to 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release," Joe said.

The Jonas Brothers will perform May 1 at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The group will also take the stage during the May 11 episode of Saturday Night Live.