June 13 (UPI) -- Parks and Recreation alumna Aubrey Plaza said she still feels spiritually connected with the show's cast.

The 34-year-old actress discussed her lasting friendships and "insane" reunion with her co-stars during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Parks and Recreation had a seven-season run on NBC from 2009 to 2015. Plaza, who played April Ludgate, said she remains close with the cast.

"We are [close]. We're all so busy, so it's not like we see each other all the time, but we have a mass texting chain and someone updates it probably every other day," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We're all still spiritually, technologically connected."

Plaza said it was an "insane" experience to reunite with Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and other Parks and Recreation stars at PaleyFest in March.

"It was really fun. Man, it was so good," she said. "Just getting all those people back in one room -- you just never know what will happen and I can't believe what happened. It was out of control."

Plaza had shared photos from the reunion on Instagram in March.

"Best cast ever. Mi familia. #ethelbeavers," the actress captioned one post.

"thanks to all the fans that came out last night and to the @paleycenter for having ussssssssssss," she added to a group selfie.

Plaza will next star in a remake of Child's Play, which opens in theaters June 21. She also plays Jenny Lenny Busker on the FX series Legion.