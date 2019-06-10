Chris Pratt confirms wedding, shares photo from 'best day of our lives'

Cast member Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in Los Angeles on February 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt confirmed on social media Sunday that he has married author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of broadcast journalist Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Pratt captioned an outdoor Facebook photo of him and his bride wearing formal wedding attire and gazing at each other lovingly.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Numerous media outlets reported Pratt and Schwarzenegger exchanged wedding vows Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif.

They announced their engagement in January after dating for several months.