Cassie (R) and Diddy attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cassie is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Alex Fine eight months after calling it quits with Diddy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Cassie is going to be a mom.

The 32-year-old singer and actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Alex Fine.

Cassie shared a pair of photos of herself and Fine in a vintage car. She voiced her excitement about her pregnancy in the caption.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," the star wrote. "Love You Always & Forever."

Khloe Kardashian, La La Anthony, Jordyn Woods and Eniko Hart were among those to congratulate Cassie in the comments.

"Congratulations Cass!!!! You're going to be the best mommy!!!!" Kardashian wrote.

"Congratulations on ur blessing babe," Anthony added.

Fine confirmed the news in a post titled "Letter to My Daughter" on his own account.

"I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," the fitness trainer wrote.

"I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable," he said. "I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan."

News of Cassie's pregnancy comes eight months after her split from rapper and producer Diddy. The pair called it quits in October after more than 10 years of dating.

"The decision was amicable and they remain friends," a source told People magazine at the time. "Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career."

Cassie is known for the singles "Me & U," "Let's Get Crazy" and "King of Hearts." She guest starred as Haven Quinn on the Fox series Empire in 2018.