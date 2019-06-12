WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston reunites with The New Day

June 12 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was able to enjoy his group The New Day at full strength again on Smackdown with the return of Big E from injury.

The trio, which also consists of Xavier Woods, celebrated their return on Tuesday by taking part in a Six-Man Tag Team match against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Kingston and The New Day mocked their opponents, explaining how the champ has already defeated each one of them individually.

Ziggler, Owens and Zayn would eventually crash the party with Ziggler vowing to defeat Kingston for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage at Stomping Grounds on June 23.

Big E, in the main event, made an explosive return to in-ring action as he body slammed Ziggler multiple times.

Kingston, towards the end of the bout, was able to fend off both Zayn and Ziggler by dodging a Super Kick from Ziggler that struck his partner instead. Ziggler retaliated by Super Kicking Woods before Kingston took him out with a Trouble in Paradise.

Kingston then won the match after finishing off Zayn with another Trouble in Paradise for the three count. The New Day celebrated in the ring afterwards with Kingston holding up his WWE Championship high.

Also on Smackdown, The Miz held a tense interview with Shane McMahon and his partners Drew McIntyre and Elias during an episode of Miz TV.

The Miz didn't hold back while speaking with McMahon, re-sparking their rivalry and calling into question his boss's moniker of being the Best in the World. McMahon, after making fun of The Miz's father, offered the A-lister the chance to face him again if he could defeat Elias and then McInTyre first.

The Miz was able to defeat Elias, however, he was taken out by McInTyre following a Claymore Kick for the three count. McMahon, with The Miz defeated, then challenged his rival to a match that he won easily but not before The Miz was able to get in a few punches.

Other moments from Smackdown also included Heavy Machinery defeating local competitors, Sonya Deville defeating Carmella, Bayley defeating Nikki Cross, and 24/7 Champion R-Truth getting stuck inside of a production box as he tried to hide from challengers backstage.