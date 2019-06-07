Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith defends 'Aladdin' on 'Kimmel'
Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton to film 'Dive Bar' music video at live show
BTS releases single with Charli XCX ahead of mobile game's debut
'Sherman's Showcase': John Legend stars in first trailer for variety series
Jessica Jones is on the case in new Season 3 trailer

Photo Gallery

 
Denzel Washington honored at AFI Life Achievement Award tribute gala

Latest News

WWE Super Showdown: Seth Rollins wins, survives Brock Lesnar
Trump reverses course, says Mars, not moon, should be NASA's priority
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch of 24 satellites now targeting June 24
Trump: 'Good chance' of deal to avoid tariffs on Mexico
Quickly removing fluids from kidney surgery patients may increase death risk
 
Back to Article
/