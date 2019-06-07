WWE Super Showdown: Seth Rollins wins, survives Brock Lesnar

June 7 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins was able to retain his Universal Championship on Friday at WWE Super Showdown which took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rollins kicked things off by defending his title against Baron Corbin. The champion had bandages wrapped around his abdomen after Brock Lesnar viciously attacked Rollins on Monday, sending him to the hospital.

Corbin focused his attacks on Rollins' abdomen and at times appeared poised to win the match, however, The Lone Wolf repeatedly grew frustrated with the referee, claiming he wasn't counting his pins fast enough.

Rollins won the match after he was able to suddenly pin Corbin for the three count as Corbin was arguing with the referee. Corbin, upset at what happened, knocked Rollins out with the End of Days.

Lesnar then suddenly appeared with a steel chair, his advocate Paul Heyman and his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Money in the Bank briefcase guarantees Lesnar a championship match at any time of his choosing.

As Heyman and Lesnar entered the ring in order to cash in the briefcase, Heyman tripped on the ropes and dropped it. The distraction gave Rollins enough time to hit Lesnar below the belt and then attack him with a steel chair, stopping the impromptu championship match from happening.

Rollins finished his attack with a Curb Stomp which knocked out Lesnar and allowed him to escape. The Beast still has the Money in the Bank briefcase, however, and can still use it at any time.

Roman Reigns took on his rival Shane McMahon, who entered the ring as dollar bills featuring his likeness fell down from the sky.

McMahon had his new friend, Drew McIntyre, watch his back from ringside and cheated multiple times during the match. Reigns was unable to get in much offense due to being outnumbered.

As The Big Dog started to gain momentum, the referee was accidentally knocked down, which allowed McIntyre to nail Reigns with a Claymore Kick. McMahon then pinned Reigns, earning the surprise victory. McIntyre celebrated the victory by carrying McMahon on his back.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defended his title against a returning Dolph Ziggler in a highly competitive match that featured a number of close calls and pinning combinations.

Kingston, after diving backwards into Ziggler from the top rope, was momentarily incapacitated. Ziggler used the opportunity to Super Kick Kingston's New Day partner, Xavier Woods, who was viewing the bout from ringside.

Woods would get revenge soon after, attacking Ziggler as The Showoff went against the ropes. Kingston then immediately nailed Ziggler with the Trouble in Paradise to win the match. Ziggler, backstage, demanded that he get a rematch against Kingston inside a steel cage.

In the main event, professional wrestling legends Goldberg and The Undertaker faced off for the first time in their storied careers.

Goldberg started things off by mocking The Undertaker's signature taunt and unleashing two thunderous Spears. The Undertaker surprisingly withstood the assault and later was able to dodge another charge by Goldberg which left him bleeding from the top of his head.

The Undertaker would eventually deliver a Tombstone which Goldberg was able to survive. Goldberg started mounting a comeback and performed another Spear followed by a Jackhammer, however, Goldberg was unable to lift The Deadman completely into the air.

Goldberg then attempted a Tombstone himself but failed, allowing The Undertaker to hit him with a Choke Slam for the victory.

Other moments from Super Showdown included The Usos defeating The Revival; Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in his Demon form successfully defending his title against Andrade; Lars Sullivan defeating The Lucha House Party via disqualification; Randy Orton defeating Triple H; Braun Strowman defeating Bobby Lashley; and Saudi Arabian superstar Mansoor winning the 50-man battle royal.