WWE Raw: Seth Rollins assaults Sami Zayn

June 11 (UPI) -- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins celebrated escaping Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown on Raw, before being interrupted by Baron Corbin.

Corbin, who had lost to Rollins at Super Showdown, announced on Monday that he was going to be given a second Universal title match at upcoming pay-per-view event Stomping Grounds on June 23 but this time, he will be allowed to choose a special-guest referee for the bout.

Sami Zayn then appeared, suggesting that he should be made the special-guest referee followed by Kevin Owens who arrived to back up his friend against Rollins. Zayn said he wanted to be the special-guest referee as he felt being Universal Champion wasn't good for Rollins' well being.

Rollins and Owens then agreed to face each other in the main event of Raw which ended up featuring Zayn as a special, outside-guest referee.

Rollins was poised to win the match when he hit Owens with the Curb Stomp, however, Zayn pulled out the inside ring referee before he could count to three.

Zayn would later use his referee authority to disqualify Rollins and give Owens the victory after the champion grabbed him during an argument. Rollins, upset, attacked Zayn and fended off an incoming Corbin.

Rollins then grabbed a steel chair and relentlessly assaulted Zayn with it as Corbin looked on.

Also on Raw, The Revival became the new Raw Tag Team Champions after defeating Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and The Usos in a Triple Threat Match.

The Revival won the match after Revival member Scott Dawson threw Jey Uso out of the ring and pinned Ryder for the three count. Ryder had been taken out by Jey who was held off from breaking up the pin by Revival member Dash Wilder.

Other moments from Raw included Paul Heyman saying that Lesnar will no longer announce when he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract; Lars Sullivan defeating Lucha House Party; The Miz, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeating United States Champion Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro; Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss defeating Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley; Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeating Lisa Lace and Aleyah Mia; Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrating McMahon's victory over Roman Reigns at Super Showdown; Bray Wyatt presenting another episode of his demented children's show Firefly Funhouse; and 24/7 Champion R-Truth getting stuck in an elevator with a number of opponents.

R-Truth and his friend Carmella made it onto an elevator as a whole crowd of WWE stars chased after him in order to defeat him for the 24/7 title. EC3, Drake Maverick, Cedric Alexander and Heath Slater still made it onto the elevator, however, before the elevator stopped working. The group became close friends after a while, until the elevator starting working again and a referee was found in order to start holding 24/7 title matches. Truth was still able to escape amid the chaos.