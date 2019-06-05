June 5 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on Smackdown for the first time in his career where he was confronted by his Super Showdown opponent, The Undertaker.

Goldberg, on Tuesday, detailed how The Undertaker is going to be competing against the real, ass-kicking version of himself who once won 173 matches in a row and not the family man that he has become.

Goldberg then uttered his signature catchphrase, declaring that The Undertaker was next before the lights went out and The Deadman appeared suddenly behind him.

The Undertaker and Goldberg then had an epic stare down before The Phenom left as quickly as he came. Goldberg laughed off the moment and again promised to give everything he has on Friday at Super Showdown.

Also on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Carmella competed in a Triple Threat match to determine who will challenge Bayley for her Smackdown Women's Championship at WWE's next pay-per-view event titled Stomping Grounds on June 23.

The bout was made after Bayley had a tense interview with Bliss on her talk show A Moment of Bliss which was interrupted by Carmella and Flair.

Carmella appeared to be in control of the match after she disposed of Flair with a Superkick, however, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville -- who had been watching the action from ringside -- quickly grabbed The Princess of Staten Island and caused her to fall. This allowed Bliss to nail Carmella with a DDT for the three count, making her the No. 1 contender for Bayley's championship.

Other moments from Smackdown included WWE Champion Kofi Kingston getting into a war of words with his Super Showdown opponent Dolph Ziggler; Kingston and his New Day partner Xavier Woods defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team match; R-Truth losing his 24/7 Championship to Elias in a Lumberjack Match before quickly gaining it back from the guitar player; Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre and The Revival attacking Roman Reigns; Lars Sullivan promising to destroy The Lucha House Party; and Andrade attacking Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

R-Truth had regained the 24/7 Championship after he chased after Elias who had gone underneath the ring. Truth, with a referee by his side, followed and was able to pin Elias underneath the ring to earn the title back.