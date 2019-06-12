"Chernobyl" star Stellan Skarsgard attends the premiere of "Nymphomaniac Vol. 2" on September 1, 2014. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Craig Mazin, the writer-producer on HBO's Chernobyl miniseries, has urged fans on Twitter to be respectful when visiting the nuclear disaster site.

"It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around," Mazin said on Tuesday.

"If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed," he continued.

Chernobyl, a five-part miniseries that wrapped up recently, dramatizes the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson starred. The series is the highest-ranked television show on IMDB.

The popularity of the series has lead to increased tourism to the city of Chernobyl, located in Ukraine. Photos posted online feature fans posing in front of destroyed buildings. One photo previously criticized by Mazin featured a woman exposing her underwear through an unzipped hazmat suit.