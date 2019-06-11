Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Russian Doll'

Actress Amy Poehler arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Charlie Barnett attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Actress Natasha Lyonne is set to return for a second season of Netflix's "Russian Doll." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that is has renewed its mystery, sci-fi dramedy Russian Doll for a second season.

The show stars Natasha Lyonne as a software engineer who dies repeatedly on a time loop that takes place on her 36th birthday.

Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Charlie Barnett co-star. The first eight-episode season debuted in February and is streaming in its entirety.

Russian Doll was created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

Lyonne appeared in a brief Twitter video on the show's official account, announcing the renewal.

"Hey, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson here, hanging out at the gym, working out. What's going on with you?" she joked, speaking to a bathroom mirror. "Season 2. Thank you!"