Sophia Lillis to star in Netflix adaptation of 'I Am Not Okay With This'

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that It star Sophia Lillis will headline a television adaptation of graphic novel, I Am Not Okay With This.

Lillis will be featured as the main character, a teenager who must navigate high school while dealing with superpowers that she suddenly obtains.

Wyatt Oleff who also appeared in It, will also star along with Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

Netflix released on Twitter Monday photos of Lillis and the cast members sitting on a couch together.

I Am Not Okay With This is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. The series hails from Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, the creative team behind Netflix's The End of the F***ing World.

The series will consist of eight 30 minute episodes that will be released in 2020. Production has started in Pittsburgh.

Lillis and Oleff are set to return for It: Chapter Two which arrives in theaters on Sept. 8.