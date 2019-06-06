Krysten Ritter arrives at the Weinstein Company and Netflix 2016 Golden Globes after party on January 10, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Krysten Ritter stars in the new trailer for "Jessica Jones" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter is being tormented by a new killer in the latest trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's Jessica Jones.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows the villainous Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb) as he targets Jones. The killer expresses his distaste for Jones and how he feels that she is a fraud and not a real hero.

Jones then recruits her adoptive sister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) to help take down this new threat, as the pair attempt to push their differences aside and come to terms with Walker's new superpowers.

Lawyer Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) also makes an appearance as she starts to defend Salinger as her new client, brining her into conflict with Jones.

Jessica Jones Season 3 is set to arrive on June 14. Eka Darville stars as Malcolm Ducasse and Benjamin Walker stars as a new character.

"Jessica & Trish team up to take down a highly intelligent psychopath but a devastating lost reveals their conflicting ideas or heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both," reads the synopsis.

The official Twitter account for Jessica Jones also recently released a new poster for the final season featuring Salinger's face being covered by a photo of the Marvel hero.

Overrated. Overexposed. Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RcTB02zhy8— Jessica Jones is a fraud. (@JessicaJones) June 5, 2019

Netflix canceled both Jessica Jones and The Punisher in February, ending the streaming services series of connected Marvel shows which also included Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.