'Lucifer': Netflix renews series for fifth and final season

June 7 (UPI) -- Lucifer will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.

Deadline confirmed Thursday the series, starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro and D.B. Woodside, will end after Season 5.

"We're thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," Netflix said in a statement.

Lucifer initially debuted on Fox in 2016. It aired for three seasons before being canceled and picked up at Netflix.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said.

"Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!" they said.

Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, confirmed the show's renewal in a tweet Thursday.

"Well look what happened! A 5th and final season of #Lucifer is coming to @LuciferNetflix," the actor wrote. "Thank you to all you loyal #lucifans for watching... now let's end this thing properly."

Netflix released Lucifer Season 4 on May 8. The season featured a love triangle between Lucifer, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer's ex-girlfriend, the biblical character Eve (Inbar Lavi).

Ellis married producer Meaghan Oppenheimer at a star-studded wedding this week. German, Alejandro and Woodside were among the guests.