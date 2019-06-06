June 6 (UPI) -- Zachary Quinto expressed his admiration for the late Leonard Nimoy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, describing the friendship they shared.

"I love that guy so much," Quinto said on Wednesday about Nimoy after explaining how he was chosen to host a new version of Nimoy's show In Search Of on History.

"We were so close and always you know talked about not just the role and the experience that we shared on Star Trek but life and our curiosity and he was endlessly curious until the end of his life," he continued.

"I felt like it was a way to honor him and stay connected to him," Quinto said about In Search Of.

The series, which premiered in July 2018, examines phenomena from around the world. Quinto said that a second season is on the way that will be more paired down and more like the original series.

Nimoy, best known for portraying Spock on Star Trek, died in February 2015 at the age of 83. Quinto also portrayed Spock across three films including 2009's Star Trek, 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Quinto also said on Kimmel that he keeps the prosthetic ears he used to portray Spock at home.

Quinto currently stars as an immortal creature who feeds off the souls of children in AMC's NOS4A2.