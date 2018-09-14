Zachary Quinto arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2013 gala at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France on May 23, 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Zachary Quinto is to star in the new AMC series "NOS4A2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Star Trek and American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto is to play an immortal creature who feeds off the souls of children in AMC's supernatural horror series NOS4A2.

Production began this week in Rhode Island on the small-screen adaptation of Joe Hill's novel, which sees what is left of Charlie Manx's victims imprisoned in a village where it is Christmas every day and it is illegal to be unhappy, the cable network said in a press release.

Hounds of Love actress Ashleigh Cummings will play Vic McQueen -- an artist with a dangerous gift -- and The Handmaid's Tale director Kari Skogland will helm the first two episodes of the 10-part drama.

The series is to premiere in 2019.

"As a huge fan of Joe Hill's rich, imaginative, and exciting book, I am over the moon to be working with such a phenomenal cast and creative team on this special project," showrunner Jami O'Brien said in a statement Thursday.

Quinto recently started hosting a new version of the History channel docu-series In Search Of... He also co-starred in the Broadway play The Boys in the Band with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells.