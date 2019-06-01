BBC now filming series based on Irish novel 'Normal People'

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are to star in a television drama based on Sally Rooney's book, "Normal People." Photo courtesy of the BBC

June 1 (UPI) -- Filming is underway on a 12-part, modern love story set in Ireland and based on Sally Rooney's novel, Normal People.

Daisy Edgar-Jones from Cold Feet and newcomer Paul Mescal are to star in the series, which Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson and Howard's End director Hettie McDonald are helming.

The show is expected to air via the BBC's platforms in Britain and Europe, and on Hulu in the United States.

Rooney wrote the screenplays for the show alongside Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe.

"As a long-time admirer of Lenny Abrahamson's work, it's a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People. I couldn't be happier with the cast and team we've put together, and I'm very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story on screen," Rooney said in a press release.