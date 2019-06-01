'The Good Fight' reruns to start airing on CBS on June 16

Actress Cush Jumbo attends the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 11, 2018. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE

Actress Rose Leslie arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Christine Baranski's streaming drama "The Good Fight" is to debut on CBS on June 16. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- CBS All Access' legal drama The Good Fight will start airing on CBS, starting on June 16.

The spin-off of The Good Wife stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo and Justin Bartha. It recently wrapped its third season on the digital streaming service and has been renewed for a fourth season.

"For three seasons, The Good Fight has been a big success for CBS All Access," Kelly Kahl, president of entertainment for CBS, said in a statement.

"We're excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on The Good Wife, as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama."

The first season's 10 episodes will run on Sunday nights on CBS.