'The Good Fight' reruns to start airing on CBS on June 16

June 1 (UPI) -- CBS All Access' legal drama The Good Fight will start airing on CBS, starting on June 16.
The spin-off of The Good Wife stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo and Justin Bartha. It recently wrapped its third season on the digital streaming service and has been renewed for a fourth season.
"For three seasons, The Good Fight has been a big success for CBS All Access," Kelly Kahl, president of entertainment for CBS, said in a statement.
"We're excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on The Good Wife, as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama."
The first season's 10 episodes will run on Sunday nights on CBS.