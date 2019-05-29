Howie Mandel wants to bring back 'Bobby's World'

Comedian Howie Mandel attends Fox's Fall Eco-Casino party at the Bookbindery in Culver City, California on September 12, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Howie Mandel arrives for the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet event in New York City on July 23, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Howie Mandel said he wants to revive his animated series, "Bobby's World." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- America's Got Talent judge and Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel said he is working to bring back his iconic animated series, Bobby's World.

The show about the titular little boy and his dad Howard aired for seven seasons from 1990 to 1998.

Mandel lent his voice to both main characters.

"I have a meeting later on today. I'm trying to reboot Bobby's World. Things are moving fast," the comedian and voice-over artist told UPI in a phone interview Wednesday.

The series would work as both a traditional linear show and social media presence, he said.

"Right now, you can get animation done within weeks. Whereas, (in the 1990s) we would refer to something that is part of pop culture and then we'd have to wait four months for the animatics to come back. When the animatics came back, that part of pop culture was forgotten and had moved on. So, I love this fast pace. It may help me reboot or do it in a different way than I did the first time."

A new Bobby's World would have a built in fan-base since many of the original viewers are now parents themselves.

"It's a known brand that you want to pass on to your kids," he said.

Mandel, 63, is also famous for voicing characters in the original Muppet Babies cartoon series and the Gremlins blockbusters.

Season 14 of AGT debuted on Tuesday, while Season 2 of his funny video show Animals Doing Things will premiere on Nat Geo Wild on June 8 and Deal or No Deal returns with fresh episodes on CNBC on June 12.

He also recently released via video-on-demand his first new stand-up comedy special in 20 years -- Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Club.