The CW officially orders 'Batwoman,' 'Katy Keene,' 'Nancy Drew' to series

May 8 (UPI) -- The CW has announced it officially ordered Batwoman -- starring Ruby Rose -- to series.

The live-action show is the first to focus on a lesbian superhero and feature an openly gay actress as the main character.

The network also added to its 2019-20 lineup a Riverdale spinoff led by Lucy Hale called Katy Keene and Nancy Drew, an adaptation of the classic books with Kennedy McCann playing the teen sleuth, Deadline.com reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said The CW declined to go forward with its planned Jane the Virgin spinoff -- Jane the Novela -- however.

Jane the Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez, is wrapping up its fifth and final season now.