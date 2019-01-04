CW orders 'Batwoman' pilot starring Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose walks the red carpet as she arrives for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Ruby Rose attends the premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" in Los Angeles on December 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ruby Rose is to reprise her "Elseworlds" role in a "Batwoman" pilot for The CW. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The CW has ordered a television pilot starring Orange is the New Black and The Meg alum Ruby Rose as the superheroine Batwoman.

Vampire Diaries scribe Caroline Dries wrote the first episode for the potential series and Game of Thrones director David Nutter is set to helm it.

Rose played the outspoken crime fighter in last month's "Elseworlds" DC Crossover event, which connected episodes of the cable network's Supergirl, Flash and Arrow action-dramas.

If Batwoman gets picked up as a full series, it would be the first superhero show to be led by a lesbian character and played by an openly gay actress.