Netflix to stream Korean version of 'Designated Survivor'

May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that a Korean remake of the U.S. political thriller Designated Survivor is set to start streaming in July.

Starring Ji Jin-hee, Heo Joon-ho and Lee Joon-hyuk, Designated Survivor: 60 Days will follow the minister of environment as he suddenly ascends to president, following an explosion at the National Assembly that kills everyone in the Cabinet ahead of him in the line of succession, a press release said.

Season 3 of the Kiefer Sutherland-led, American version of Designated Survivor is to debut on Netflix on June 7.

The subscription streaming service picked up the show when ABC canceled it after two seasons.