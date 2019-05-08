Actress Maggie Siff arrives for the SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Damian Lewis attends the Vogue 100 Gala Dinner in London in 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Paul Giamatti is returning for a fifth season of "Billions." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Wednesday that it renewed its drama Billions for a fifth season.

Starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman, Season 4 is airing now. The season finale is scheduled for June 9.

"Billions' addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising," Gary Levine, co-president of Entertainment for Showtime, said in a press release. "We're loving Season 4 and can't wait to buckle up for the wild ride that (showrunners) Brian (Koppelman) and David (Levien) and their brilliant cast have in store for us in Season 5."

The series follows former enemies Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod -- an ambitious politician (Giamatti) and successful hedge-fund manager -- as they form an alliance to destroy their enemies.