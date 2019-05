Actress Joely Richardson arrives on red carpet at the "Red Sparrow" in New York on February 26, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Olivia Munn will be seen in the new Starz drama "The Rook." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The Rook -- a supernatural spy thriller starring Olivia Munn and Joely Richardson -- is set to debut on June 30, Starz announced Wednesday.

The adaptation of Daniel O'Malley's novel will also feature Emma Greenwell and Adrian Lester.

The show follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell) as she wakes up surrounded by dead bodies in London. She has no memory of who she is or how she got there, but quickly learns she is a secret government agent with extraordinary powers, a press release said.