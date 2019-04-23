April 23 (UPI) -- Reality star Scott Disick has landed his own E! series.

The network announced Tuesday the 35-year-old television personality will star in the new home flipping series Flip It Like Disick.

Flip it Like Disick will follow Disick as he works with interior designer Willa Ford, business partner Benny Luciano, contractor Miki Moor and assistant Lindsay Diamond to flip houses and complete celebrity home renovations.

"I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes," Disick said in a statement.

"E! has never had a show like this before. It's a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team," he added.

Disick is parent to three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, from whom he split in 2015. He appears on Kardashian's E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Fans of Scott on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will get to see another side of him in Flip It Like Disick, as an entrepreneur and design guru, leading his talented and opinionated team through difficult design challenges that result in astonishing reveals," E! EVP of development and production Amy Introcaso-Davis said.

People said Flip It Like Disick will premiere an eight-episode first season in the summer.