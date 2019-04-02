Khloe Kardashian also appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" where she briefly discussed her love life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian discussed potential names for her fourth child alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob," Kim said Monday about naming her son after her brother Rob once the newborn arrives.

"But then it's kind of North, Saint, Chicago, Rob, it doesn't like really go," the reality star continued about how Rob would compare to her other children's names. "But I was really feeling that."

Kim, when asked how she decides on a name, said that she takes a family survey after the baby is born.

"I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects with me," she said. Kim confirmed in January that she is expecting a fourth child with her husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Khloe, meanwhile, briefly discussed her dating habits after Kimmel asked her if it was time to stop dating basketball players following Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal.

"I like what I like, what can I say," Khloe said before stating that she should listen to her grandmother about dating accountants instead.

Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on Sunday. A trailer for the new season featured Khloe dealing with the fallout of the cheating scandal. Thompson, who shares daughter True with Khloe, is said to have cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.