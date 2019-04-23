Prince William attends a reception at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem on June 27. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Prince Louis appeared in a series of cute new photos ahead of his first birthday.

Kensington Palace released three pictures of Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Monday on Twitter in honor of his birthday, which falls Tuesday.

Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, took the photos herself at home. The pictures show Louis enjoying an outing in the family's gardens.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," the palace captioned the post. "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

Kensington Palace also shared the photos on Instagram, where William's brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wished Louis a happy birthday in the comments Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us xo," the couple wrote.

William's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, also wished Louis a happy birthday Tuesday on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns one today," the post reads.

William and Middleton are parents to Louis, 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old son Prince George. Middleton shared a family photo during a show-and-tell with students in London in February.

Harry and Markle, meanwhile, will soon welcome their first child. The couple announced this month they will keep their birth plan private.