Sterling K. Brown joins 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sterling K. Brown is set to star in the third season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3.

The actor announced he was joining the Amazon comedy series on Instagram Monday alongside a video of himself drinking from a mug.

"The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy and I said yes so stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome," Brown said in reference to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino who also serves as writer with her husband Daniel Palladino and the show's main character Midge Maisel, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan.

"I'm beyond excited to share some pretty marvelous news...#MrsMaisel, I'm coming for you!," Brown captioned the clip.

Brosnahan previously told Entertainment Tonight that Brown would be her ultimate dream guest on the show.

Production on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 started in March. The second season debuted on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service in December.

The series follows Midge as she pursues her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). Marin Hinkle, Tony Shallhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak also star.

Brown is best known for portraying Randall Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. He has also starred in films such as Black Panther and The Predator.