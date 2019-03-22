'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 enters production

"Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham has expressed interest in appearing on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan. Production has started on the third season of the comedy series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Instagram that production is underway on Season 3 of its Emmy-award winning comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Action! Season 3 is officially in the works, folks," the official Instagram account for the show said on Thursday alongside a photo of a clapperboard.

Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was debuted on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on Dec. 5.

The series, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is set in 1950s and follows Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) as she pursues her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak also star.

Sherman-Palladino, also known for creating Gilmore Girls, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she is attempting to fulfill Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham's request to be on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honor the request of Lauren Graham," she said. "I'm trying to figure it out."

"Hopefully [she'll be in season three]," Sherman-Palladino continued. "It would be lovely."