'Grey's Anatomy'-'Station 19' crossover to air May 2 on ABC

April 11 (UPI) -- A Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event is set to air on May 2, ABC announced.

First up at 8 p.m. EDT will be a fresh episode of medical drama Grey's Anatomy where Maggie will treat an injured character from Station 19, the network said in a press release Wednesday.

The second hour, starting at 9 p.m. EDT, will be an episode of Station 19 where the firefighters cope with the hospitalization of one of their own after a deadly fire in a coffee beanery.

"We're teaming up with @Station19 for another #TGIT crossover! #GreysxStation19," said a post on the Grey's Anatomy Twitter feed.

"Together again! We're heading back to @GreysABC for another #TGIT crossover! #GreysxStation19," Station 19 tweeted.

Now in its 15th season Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Justin Chambers as Alex, Chandra Wilson as Miranda, James Pickens Jr. as Richard, Kevin McKidd as Owen, Jesse Williams as Jackson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, Camilla Luddington as Jo, Kelly McCreary as Maggie, Kim Raver as Teddy and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew.

Station 19 is a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy and now in its second season. Its ensemble includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy, Jason George as Ben, Boris Kodjoe as Robert, Grey Damon as Jack, Barrett Doss as Victoria, Alberto Frezza as Ryan, Jay Hayden as Travis, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean, Danielle Savre as Maya and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt.