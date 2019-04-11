Amazon renews 'Hanna' for second season

Actress Mireille Enos arrives for the premiere of "The Lie" the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Joel Kinnaman's Amazon series "Hanna" is set to return next year for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Esmé Creed-Miles signed on to star in a second season of Hanna, Amazon announced Thursday.

The actress called the renewal "crazy exciting" in a brief video posted on the streaming service's Twitter feed.

She also thanked fans for their support, adding, "It means the world."

Featuring former The Killing castmates Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, Hanna Season 1 debuted on Amazon Prime Video on March 29.

Season 2 is expected to premiere next year.

The action-drama is based on Joe Wright's 2011 film of the same name.

It is about a CIA operative hunting down a resourceful teen and her survivalist father.

The Night Manager scribe David Farr co-wrote the film version of Hanna and penned the first eight-episode season of the series.

He returns for the second season as writer and executive producer.

"We knew we had something unique with Hanna, and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed," Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

"Since it debuted only 10 days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we're thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman. We're excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon."