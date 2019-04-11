Trending Stories

Christina El Moussa confirms baby's sex after Tarek spills news
Michelle Pfeiffer launches 'transparent' fragrance line
Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in HBO's 'The Plot Against America'
Earl Thomas Conley, country music star, dead at 77
Camila Cabello to star in new 'Cinderella' movie

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves win at the ACM Awards

Latest News

'NCIS' to return for 17th season on CBS
Ex-White House official to appear before House on security clearance matter
CDC study reveals surge in U.S. autism rate
Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen cleared following heart problem
Common Costa Rican frog species consists of several 'cryptic' species
 
