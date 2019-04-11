'NCIS' to return for 17th season on CBS

Actor Wilmer Valderrama attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "NCIS" co-stars Mark Harmon, Emily Wickersham, Brian Dietzen and Rocky Carroll arrive at the CBS 2014 Upfront Presentation in New York City on May 14, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Harmon is returning for the 17th season of "NCIS" on CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- CBS said Thursday it has ordered a 17th season of its procedural NCIS and plans to air it in 2019-20.

"NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season."

Set in Washington, D.C., the show follows members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The cast includes Harmon, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.