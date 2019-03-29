March 29 (UPI) -- Jake Manley has confirmed Netflix renewed his supernatural series The Order for a second season.

"Thank you to everyone that watched - we're bringing you more!!" Manley wrote on Instagram Thursday.

The message accompanied a video of the Manley and his cast-mates casting a magic spell.

The words "Season 2 Coming to Netflix" then appear on the screen.

Deadline.com said production on the next 10 episodes is to begin this summer in Vancouver.

Season 2 is expected to premiere via the streaming service in 2020.

Starring Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell and Max Martini, Season 1 of the show followed members of a secret society at the fictional Belgrave University.