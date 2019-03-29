Jordan Fisher joins 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2' as John Ambrose McClaren

Jordan Fisher arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Fisher has been cast as John Ambrose McClaren in Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Netflix has recast the role of John Ambrose McClaren in its upcoming To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel with Jordan Fisher.

Fisher replaces Jordan Burtchett who portrayed John Ambrose McClaren in the first film. The character shows up at Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) doorstep at the end of the original with her love letter in hand.

Netflix announced Fisher's casting on Twitter Thursday alongside a video of Condor introducing the actor.

John Ambrose McClaren has a bigger role in the To all the Boys I've Loved Before book sequel titled P.S. I Still Love You as he competes with Peter Kavinsky -- portrayed by Noah Centineo in the film -- for Lara Jean's heart.

Author Jenny Han also penned a third book in the series titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett are also set to return for the sequel, alongside Condor and Centineo. Michael Fimognari is directing in place of original helmer Susan Johnson, who is executive producing.