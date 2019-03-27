Laura Marano stars in the new Netflix movie "The Perfect Date." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Perfect Date released a first trailer featuring Noah Centineo.

The 22-year-old actor plays Brooks Rattigan, a high school student who dreams of going to an Ivy League school but lacks the funds to do so.

Brooks is paid to take rich girl Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano) to a dance, giving him the idea for an app selling himself as a perfect plus-one. He meets the girl of his dreams, Shelby Pace (Camila Mendes), to Celia's dismay.

The Perfect Date is based on the novel The Stand-In by Steve Bloom. The movie co-stars Odiseas Gerorgiadis, Matt Walsh and Wayne Péré, and premieres April 12 on Netflix.

Marano, an actress known for the Disney Channel series Ally & Austin, promoted the film Tuesday on Twitter.

"Oh you guys aren't ready," she wrote. "#ThePerfectDate is out on @Netflix April 12th @noahcent @odiseas @CamilaMendes @awesomenesstv."

Centineo is known for starring in the Netflix movies To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on The CW series Riverdale.