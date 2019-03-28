Actor David Thewlis attends the world premiere of "Legend" in London on September 3, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jesse Plemons attends the premiere of "Game Night" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Toni Collette has signed on to star in Charlie Kaufman's next movie, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Writer-director Charlie Kaufman has begun principal photography on his new film, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Netflix said.

The project was first announced in January 2018, but the casting wasn't confirmed until this week.

Fargo actor Jesse Plemons, War & Peace star Jessie Buckley, Hereditary actress Toni Collette and Harry Potter alum David Thewlis are set to star in the adaptation of Iain Reid's novel.

"On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake's girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues," a synopsis said.

Kaufman's credits include Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.