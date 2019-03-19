Chris O'Dowd to star in 'Twilight Zone' episode

Writer and director Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Amy Landecker arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris O'Dowd is to star in an episode of "The Twilight Zone" re-boot for CBS All Access. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Get Shorty and Bridesmaids actor Chris O'Dowd has signed on for an episode of the new version of The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access said Tuesday.

"O'Dowd will star in the episode titled 'The Blue Scorpion,' written by Glen Morgan, which will also feature Amy Landecker," a press release said.

O'Dowd's credits include Molly's Game, Juliet, Naked, The Cloverfield Paradox, Calvary, Thor: The Dark World, This Is 40, The IT Crowd, Girls, Family Tree and Moone Boy.

Landecker is best known for her work in Trollhunters, House of Lies, Louie, Dan in Real Life, A Serious Man and Enough Said.

Previously announced cast members for the series include host and narrator Jordan Peele, as well as Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The first two episodes of the revamped sci-fi anthology series are to debut on the streaming service on April 1.