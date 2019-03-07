Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson sing '7 Rings' in Carpool Karaoke

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson sang their hearts out for a Carpool Karaoke: The Series preview that aired on Wednesday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Jackson drives as he and Larson sing along to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

"I think we should work on that bond of trust," Jackson tells Larson after the song. "But I have a friend I want to pick up before we get to the door. It's going to be dope."

Larson looks puzzled as they pull up in front of a house.

"Is this the guy?" she asks, as a middle-aged man carrying a laptop heads to the car.

"OK, I'm going to wire you up," the man tells Larson as he puts a cord around her.

"Sam, is this really necessary?" Larson asks.

A title card then pops up on the screen identifying the man as John, a polygraph examiner.

Jackson starts firing questions at Larson, including whether she would ever tell him she didn't like how he was acting in a scene -- no -- and inquiring if she likes his hats -- yes.

"Do you think I have a strong singing voice?" Jackson asks.

"I do," Larson replies.

John determines Larson was lying about the hats and Jackson's singing, but telling the truth about his acting.

Larson then asks if Jackson likes her Captain Marvel suit -- yes -- and if he would be honest with her if he didn't like her performance in a scene -- "Oh, hell, yeah."

John says Jackson was telling the truth.

"Have you ever farted while filming a scene?" Larson asks.

"All the time," Jackson answers.

"What?" Larson yells.

"True," John confirms.

Jackson tells Larson they are bonded now and they fist bump.

The full episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring Larson and Jackson will air on Friday on Apple TV.

