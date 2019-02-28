The Jonas Brothers reunite, will star on Carpool Karaoke

Kevin Jonas sits on the stage at the "Celebrity Apprentice" Season 14 red carpet and press conference on March 20, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick is reforming The Jonas Brothers with his siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are reuniting as The Jonas Brothers and are set to release a new single titled "Sucker."

The band is also set to take part in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show. A promo for their upcoming appearance was released on Thursday and featured The Jonas Brothers confirming that they are back together.

"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody," Nick says in the clip, which features the group singing "Sucker." "We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back."

The Jonas Brothers will be taking over The Late Late Show from Monday to Thursday and will also be playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts along with performing live.

"Sucker" will be released on Friday at midnight, the official Instagram account for The Jonas Brothers announced alongside a photo of the trio standing together.

The Jonas Brothers went their separate ways in 2013. Nick went on to have a successful solo career and took on acting roles, while Joe became the lead singer of band DNCE.