March 6 (UPI) -- Actor Samuel L. Jackson described on Tuesday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! his happiness over presenting his friend Spike Lee with the filmmaker's first competitive Oscar.

Lee and Jackson have been friends for about 35 years and worked together several times, including on the movies Do the Right Thing and Jungle Fever. Jackson, Denzel Washington and Wesley Snipes presented Lee with an honorary Oscar in 2015.

Lee jumped into Jackson's arms when he won the Best Adapted Screenplay honor on Feb. 24 for BlacKkKlansman, which was also nominated for Best Picture, but lost out to Green Book.

"I had no idea he was going to put the toddler grip on me, but he did," Jackson told Kimmel with a laugh. "It was nice to have Spike climb me like a tree."

Jackson admitted it "would have been nice" if Lee also won the Best Director Oscar this year, but added: "I don't think Spike's done. He's still got stuff to do."

Jackson also said he didn't mind the fact that there was no host at this year's Oscars ceremony.

"I dug it. I had a great time," he told Kimmel, who previously hosted the gala twice. "It was fast. It was moving."

Jackson is on the promotion trail for the super-heroine movie Captain Marvel.

