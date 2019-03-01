Kelly Clarkson to host Billboard Music Awards show again

Host Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs on opening night at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City on August 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Kelly Clarkson is scheduled to host the Billboard Music Awards show for a second year. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is to host the Billboard Music Awards show for a second year in a row.

"I had so much fun hosting the @BBMAs last year, I'm doing it again! This year, we're going to turn it up a notch. Join me LIVE Wednesday, May 1st on NBC! #BBMAs," Clarkson tweeted Thursday.

The message included a brief video of Clarkson plugging in an electrical cord to turn on a sign that lit up and said, "2019 BBMAs Host."

Clarkson is headlining the Meaning of Life concert tour across North America. She also recently announced she will star in her own daytime talk show.