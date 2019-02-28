Black Pink recalls bonding during 'strict' training: 'We just clicked'

Black Pink discussed its journey to K-pop stardom in the March 2 issue of Billboard. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink says its "strict" training helped foster strong bonds of friendship.

Black Pink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa discussed their journey to K-pop stardom in the March 2 issue of Billboard magazine.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were recruited by YG Entertainment starting in 2010 and spent 12 hours a day, seven days a week studying singing, dancing and rapping with other aspiring performers in Seoul.

"Somebody would come in with a piece of paper and stick it to a wall, and it would say who did best, who did worst, who's going home," Jennie said.

"You get a score -- A, B, C," Lisa added.

Rose, who grew up in Australia, said the grueling training schedule and culture shock proved a lot to handle.

"I'd call my parents crying. But as much as it was hard for me to cope with all of that, it made me more hungry," the 22-year-old singer said.

Lisa, who hails from Thailand, said Jennie and Jisoo would help her with her English and Korean. Rosé recalled bonding with Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa during an all-night jam session after her arrival.

"We just clicked," she said.

Black Pink debuted in 2016 and has since released the album Blackpink in Your Area and the EPs Square Up and Blackpink. The group has found success in the U.S. and will kick off its first Noth American tour in April.