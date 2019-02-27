Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brit Marling is back as Prairie Johnson in the first trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's sci-fi drama series, The OA.
The clip, released on Wednesday, features Prairie waking up in a hospital inside an alternate-universe version of herself.
Prairie discovers that in this new dimension she is wealthy and owns a luxurious home.
Prairie then meets with private detective Karim Washington, portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is searching for a missing teenaged girl. Prairie joins the detective on his case as the pair start to uncover a dark mystery.
The OA Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on March 22. Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen and Scott Wilson also star.
Netflix also released on Twitter photos from the second season which feature Prairie and Karim working together.
#TheOA Part II First Look Photos — also appearing in the new episodes are guest stars Riz Ahmed, Paz Vega, Vincent Kartheiser, Sheila Vand, and iconic actress Irene Jacob pic.twitter.com/E53Mpr5MtQ— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 27, 2019