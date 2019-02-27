Brit Marling attends the premiere of "The East" on May 28, 2013. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Brit Marling stars in the trailer for "The OA" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brit Marling is back as Prairie Johnson in the first trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's sci-fi drama series, The OA.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Prairie waking up in a hospital inside an alternate-universe version of herself.

Prairie discovers that in this new dimension she is wealthy and owns a luxurious home.

Prairie then meets with private detective Karim Washington, portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is searching for a missing teenaged girl. Prairie joins the detective on his case as the pair start to uncover a dark mystery.

The OA Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on March 22. Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen and Scott Wilson also star.

Netflix also released on Twitter photos from the second season which feature Prairie and Karim working together.